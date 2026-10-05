Alex Ovechkin Announces He's Retiring At End Of NHL Season

Two games into the Capitals' season, longtime captain Alex Ovechkin announced he's hanging up his skates at the end of the year ... in a heartfelt locker room speech.

"This is going to be my last year,” the NHL legend told his teammates ... a decision he says he came to with the help of his family.

Ovechkin -- who won a Stanley Cup in 2018 -- is in the midst of his 22nd season with the Capitals. He's played 1,573 games and scored 929 goals in his legendary career.

But Father Time catches up to everybody ... even the "Russian Machine."

The sudden announcement visibly moved the Capitals locker room ... they embraced their captain after the speech.

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Ovechkin also released a statement further explaining his decision.

“My family and I decided this summer that this will be my final year in the NHL. I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision," Ovechkin said.

"It was important for me to make this announcement before our first home game, so I have the chance to thank all the people around the game, everyone who has been so important to me and my family and helped me through good times and tough losses."

Since making the announcement, the future Hall of Famer has received praise from all around the hockey world, including from his old rival, Sydney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and countless more.

Does the ‘Great 8’ have the juice for one more Stanley Cup run to cap off his career?