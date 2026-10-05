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State Trooper In 'Thelma & Louise' 'Memba Him?!

State Tropper In 'Thelma & Louise' 'Memba Him?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
'Memba Them?! Part 4
Launch Gallery
'Memba Him?! Launch Gallery
Sony Pictures

American actor Jason Beghe was in his early 30s when he played the state trooper -- who pulls over besties Thelma & Louise on their journey to Mexico, only to be threatened and locked in the trunk of his own squad car -- in the 1991 adventure/crime film "Thelma & Louise."

Jason joined Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon and Brad Pitt.

Jason's also known for his roles in "G.I. Jane," and "Chicago P.D."

Guess what he looks like now in his mid 60s!

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