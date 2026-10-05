State Trooper In 'Thelma & Louise' 'Memba Him?!
State Tropper In 'Thelma & Louise' 'Memba Him?!
Published
American actor Jason Beghe was in his early 30s when he played the state trooper -- who pulls over besties Thelma & Louise on their journey to Mexico, only to be threatened and locked in the trunk of his own squad car -- in the 1991 adventure/crime film "Thelma & Louise."
Jason joined Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon and Brad Pitt.
Jason's also known for his roles in "G.I. Jane," and "Chicago P.D."