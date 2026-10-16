Belle-A Walker Is a Total Hottie In Hawaii

Sun's out, buns out ... and "Love Island" hottie Belle-A Walker is giving Hawaii one hell of a cheeky view.

The Hawaiian-born bombshell is back in paradise, soaking up the sun and showing off her killer curves in a barely-there bikini ... leaving very little to the imagination as she sprawls out on the sand.

Belle-A captioned the sizzling snaps "my happiest place <3" ... and judging by that million-dollar smile, she's having the time of her life with her buns baking in the tropical heat.

Forget the Hawaiian rolls ... Belle-A's serving up the hottest buns on the island.