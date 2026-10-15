'Love Island' Trinity Tatum's Hot Shots to Slay Her 23rd Birthday

"Love Island USA" hottie Trinity Tatum is turning up the heat for her 23rd birthday ... and these sizzling snaps prove she's still got us hot under the collar.

The Season 8 winner is serving looks in barely-there bikinis, plunging tops, and some seriously sultry poses ... clearly, she's got the whole island under her spell.

Trinity may have already found love in the villa with Bryce Alakai ... but we're the ones catching feelings over these pics.

Check out the gallery to get a hint of what a night in The Hideaway with the birthday girl might look like.