'Love Island' Trinity Tatum Denies Claims She Was Kicked Out of Reunion

"Love Island USA" Season 8 winner Trinity Tatum is vehemently denying claims she was kicked out of the reunion show for fighting with a fellow Islander ... she says it's all BS.

The cast got together Monday for the highly anticipated reunion -- hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen -- and it didn't take long for drama to begin ... with online rumors claiming Trinity was escorted out of the reunion following an altercation with Sol.

Trinity took to Instagram to directly address the chatter, writing ... "I hate that I even have to say this but don't believe everything on the net lol I did not get escorted out."

She added ... "Also we never had an altercation but goodnight my loves."

The rumor mill started spinning almost immediately after the cast wrapped filming, with social media users speculating about what may have happened during the lengthy reunion taping.

But for now, Trinity is making it clear that at least one of the juiciest stories floating around online is not true ... and fans will have to wait for the actual reunion to see what really went down.