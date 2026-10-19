Mariah Carey's Brother's Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Mariah Carey took home the W in her brother's defamation case against her ... because a judge has ruled in her favor.

According to Billboard, a judge dismissed Morgan Carey's case Monday, ruling that he hadn't met the legal requirements to sue his sister.

Here's the deal ... Morgan was trying to sue over Mariah's 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," over parts of the book that suggested he'd sold cocaine and been violent during their childhood.

According to Billboard, the judge wrote ... "The Court finds that Plaintiff has not sufficiently pleaded actual malice on the part of Defendant."

The judge went on to say Morgan "fails to provide any proof" that Mariah knowingly lied about him in her book.

Mariah's attorney, John Rosenberg, told Billboard ... "Ms. Carey is gratified that the Court recognized that her memoir addresses significant issues of public interest and dismissed her brother’s defamation claims in their entirety."