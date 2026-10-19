Nicole Kidman Blushes at Raunchy Song About Her at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Nicole Kidman got a little more than she bargained for at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show ... finding herself the subject of a pretty risqué soundtrack.

The Oscar-winning actress was sitting front row at Sunday's show in Los Angeles when Adéla's song "Nicole Kidman" started blasting as models strutted down the runway.

And Nicole's reaction was priceless ... she was spotted laughing, blushing, and covering her face as the cheeky track played throughout the venue.

The song isn't exactly subtle, either ... it name-drops Nicole's films "Moulin Rouge!" and "Babygirl" while serving up some seriously suggestive lyrics about feeling like the Hollywood star.

Of course, the 59-year-old actress isn't a stranger to the track.

Nicole's previously acknowledged the 22-year-old Slovak singer and her music, so it wasn't exactly her first introduction to the NSFW tribute. We even caught up with Adéla last week who was speechless that Kidman even knew about it.

Nicole was dressed for the occasion in a white button-down shirt, striped tie, and lingerie-inspired skirt ... sitting alongside Vanessa Bryant, whose daughter Natalia walked the runway.