Hottest Victoria's Secret Angels Through The Years
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Look Back At The Most Heavenly Angels
Published
It's one of the hottest days in the fashion world ... the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. So what better time to take a look back at the hottest angels to ever walk the runway?
Stunners like Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, and Ashley Graham have all graced the runway over the years ... sexily strutting their stuff in Victoria's Secret lingerie.
And, of course, how could we possibly forget Amelia Gray's cheeky look from last year's show?!
We're so excited for what this year's runway has in store ... but for now, get your fix by checking out our gallery of the hottest angels through the years!