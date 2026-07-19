Romee Strijd Sexy Snaps To Toast Her 31st Birthday!
Romee Strijd Sexy Snaps to Toast Her 31st Birthday!
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Romee Strijd can turn heads any day of the week ... but she deserves a little extra attention today ... because it's her birthday!
The model just turned 31, and this era sure seems like it's off to a stellar start. So, we wanted to send Romee a little love on her bday ... and what better way to do that than with some hot shots?!?
Be sure to check out our gallery so you can celebrate the former Victoria's Secret model, too! Click that link to show some support for our girl!