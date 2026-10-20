'Princess Diaries' Erik von Detten Sued Over Alleged Elder Abuse

Erik von Detten is being accused of alleged fraud and elder abuse in a shocking lawsuit filed against the former child star, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, an elderly couple, 85-year-old Sheila Greenberg and 97-year-old Norman Greenberg, filed a lawsuit against von Detten and the company he works for, Rosland Capital.

Rosland is a company that buys and sells precious metals. The Greenbergs claim the company appeals to senior citizens and attempts to exploit their fears and vulnerability.

Sheila and Norman say they called Rosland after seeing an ad on television in 2020, and were put in touch with von Detten.

Per the suit, the couple explained to von Detten that they did not know a lot about gold but had about $2 million ready to invest. The Greenbergs said von Detten said he was very knowledgeable about gold and could help them.

The Greenbergs made the first purchase of Lady Liberty gold coins worth around $1 million. After the purchase, the couple said the coins weren't sent to them but were instead sent to some sort of warehouse for storage.

A short time later, there was a second purchase of another $1 million in coins.

The couple claims they eventually learned the coins they purchased weren't worth what they spent. They allege to have invested $2.1 million, but the coins were only worth $1.3 million.

In the end, the couple claims to have suffered $900K in damages and wants punitive damages as well.