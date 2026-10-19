Sam Altman Rips His Sister, Claims She's Thirsty for Attention In Court Battle

Sam Altman is calling out his sister, who is suing him for alleged abuse, claiming she is using her lawsuit to gain more social media followers ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained court docs filed by the tech billionaire ... and he's slamming Ann Altman for posting portions of her recent deposition on X, TikTok, and other platforms.

Sam wants the court to order Ann to confirm she has destroyed all confidential videos and transcripts of her deposition within 3 days.

In his motion, Sam says Ann and her lawyers have repeatedly "and incorrectly" insisted that she should have the right to publish the entirety of her depo video online ... which Sam says should not be released.

Sam even claims her lawsuit is really just a ploy to gain internet clout ... he says, "There is serious reasons to believe that [Ann's] true purpose in bringing this lawsuit was not to litigate her claims in good faith but rather to create discovery that she can use to drive traffic to her social media accounts and podcasts."

He is asking the court to intervene immediately.