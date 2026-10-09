Sam Altman Ripped By Suicide Victim's Mother After ChatGPT Helped Edit Suicide Notes

A mother whose daughter used ChatGPT to write her suicide notes heard Sam Altman's response ... and she's not happy with the OpenAI honcho.

Journalist Laura Reiley says Altman taking "the privacy high road" in refusing to turn over potentially insightful chat logs is "a little rich."

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She called out the hypocrisy of Altman's OpenAI and other tech companies earning revenue from advertising strategies that involve users' personal information.

Laura also argues it's either "disingenuous or misinformed" for Altman to claim that experts aren't sure what to do, writing ... "Researchers have been saying loud and clear: We need user data and chatbot interactions to conduct research."

She says she would gladly hand over her late daughter Sophie's chat log if it meant it could help researchers determine "what pushes someone from vague suicidal ideation to executing on a suicide plan."

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But when the potential solution was recently floated to Altman, he argued that it would be a violation of privacy to access someone's private chat logs.

Laura even asked ChatGPT what it thought of Sophie relying on the A.I. chatbot as a makeshift therapist.

It said ... "Having access to good therapeutic language is not the same as possessing reliable clinical judgment in a live, unfolding crisis."

Laura took one last dig at Altman ... "I'm not sure I've heard a human explain AI's chief shortcoming so succinctly."