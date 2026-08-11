OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Sister Fires Back at His Claim She’s Mentally Ill in Court Battle

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s sister is asking a judge to toss the lawsuit he filed against her ... insisting her claims that he sexually abused her during their childhood are true ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Ann Altman denies Sam’s claim she defamed him by accusing him of abuse.

In the docs, Ann also takes issue with Sam labeling her “mentally ill” in their court battle, saying her brother “slanderously characterized her” in his counterclaim and on social media in an effort to “silence her.”

Ann claims she was diagnosed with PTSD due to Sam’s abuse.

In her filing, Ann also denied that Sam currently provides her with monthly financial support, but did admit he provided her financial support "years ago for bills and other expenses." She also says Sam offered to buy her a home, but that she declined the offer due to the terms of the “gift.”

Ann admits she posted on social media about the alleged abuse, but says she never mentioned Sam by name and only stated that she was "touched by older siblings." She asked for his counterclaims against her to be thrown out of court.

As TMZ previously reported, Ann claims she was sexually abused by Sam from 1997 to 2006. She said it started when she was 3 and the Billionaire was 12.