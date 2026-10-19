Tory Lanez: Prison Warden Fighting $100 Million Lawsuit Over Rapper's Stabbing

The prison warden being sued by Tory Lanez is slamming his $100 million lawsuit ... blaming Tory and the prison guards for his stabbing at the hands of another inmate.

TMZ obtained court docs filed by the California Correctional Institution Warden Thomas Valdez. In his filing, Valdez denied Tory was harmed by anything he did … and scoffed at the claim that Tory's rights were violated.

Play video content Video: Tory Lanez Soaked in Blood During Brutal Stabbing TMZ.com

The prison warden admits Tory was stabbed by an inmate named Santino Casio with an inmate-manufactured weapon while both were housed in the same facility. Tory argued they should not have been in the same unit due to Casio's "violent" past.

As TMZ first reported, Tory sued the California Department of Corrections, the warden, and 50 correctional officers at the California prison where he's doing time. He's seeking around $100 million in damages.

Tory was rushed to the hospital after the attack ... he was stabbed 14 times and suffered two collapsed lungs.