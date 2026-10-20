Jessica Simpson Says She's 'Very Happy' in Her New Relationship

I'm So Happy with My New Beau!!

Jessica Simpson sounds like she's super smitten with her boyfriend ... because she says she's "very happy" with their relationship.

The singer was at LAX bright and early Monday ... and while she starts out sleepy, she eventually perks up when a photog asks her about her boo, Thomas Eisenhood.

Jessica and Thomas have been together since the start of the year, and it sounds like they're still going strong.

As we previously reported, Jessica and Thomas were spotted out together for the first time earlier this month, where they enjoyed a fun-filled day at Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park.

We also broke the story that they were dating back in April ... with our sources telling us they'd been dating for 3 months at that point.

Looks like Jessica's moving on quite nicely after her 2025 split from Eric Johnson.