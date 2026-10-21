Sarah Palin Asks for Prayers During Boyfriend's Cancer Battle, Shares Hospital Photos

Sarah Palin's asking her followers to send prayers Ron Duguay's way amid his cancer battle.

The former Vice Presidential candidate took to her Instagram story Sunday to share photos of her boyfriend in his hospital bed, leaning on her faith during this tough time.

One photo shows Sarah holding the former NHL star's hand, which she captioned ... "Prayers for Ron Duguay so appreciated."

She shared another image of her and Ron looking at each other while he lays in bed with a tube in his nose.

The text over the photo reads ... "I know God can. I'm asking Him to. And even if the answer looks different, I know by now to still hold on to Him."

His daughter, Shay Thomas, also called for prayers earlier this month, posting her own photo from her dad's bedside.

Ron's been battling stage IV colon cancer after getting diagnosed in 2024, and is being treated at City of Hope in Southern California.