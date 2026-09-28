GoFundMe Pulls Campaign to Raise Money for Woman's Cancer Treaments

Play video content Video: GoFundMe Pulls Campaign to Raise Money for Woman's Cancer Treatments TikTok/@HelpDonRetire

GoFundMe yanked a campaign off its site that was raising money for an elderly man's cancer-stricken wife -- and it's all because the guy's daughter was allegedly posing as someone else.

According to NewsNation ... 81-year-old Donald Johnson was trying to raise funds to pay for his wife's cancer treatments, but their GoFundMe page was deactivated after the company found "factual misrepresentations."

Here's what happened ... Johnson's so-called "neighbor" was in charge of the crowdfunding campaign, but the "neighbor" -- named Erin -- was really his daughter ... Amy.

The daughter said she decided to pose as someone outside her family because she thought her parents' story would make more of an impact on the public.

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And it worked, at least for a little while, as she raised almost $745,000 in donations.

But her deception ultimately backfired ... because GoFundMe launched an investigation after receiving a tip on September 25, questioning the identity of the neighbor.

During the probe, GoFundMe's Trust & Safety team discovered the neighbor was actually Johnson's daughter ... and she allegedly admitted as much on a recorded phone call.

A rep for GoFundMe said ... "Our Trust & Safety team identified factual misrepresentations, which directly violate our Terms of Service."