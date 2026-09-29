'Good Morning America' Will Reeve Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer

Play video content Video: 'Good Morning America’s Will Reeve Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer ABC

Good Morning America's Will Reeve announced he is now cancer-free after discovering earlier this year that he had testicular cancer.

The morning show host told People that he was diagnosed this past spring ... and it then spread to the lymph nodes in his abdomen. He said he got checked out after noticing a lump on one of his testicles while taking a shower.

Will said his wife Amanda pushed him to see a doctor ... which led to him undergoing surgery in May to remove the cancerous testicle.

He told the outlet, "I was raised to share one's struggles if, in doing so, that might help others."

Will lost his father, Superman star Christopher Reeve, in 2004, and his mother in 2006.

He says ... "Watching my parents up close take the adversity they faced in their lives and repurpose it into something hopeful left a major impact on my life and how I try to live it."