Janai Norman Is Selling Her New Jersey Home After Abrupt Exit From 'GMA'

Janai Norman is saying goodbye to "Good Morning America" ... and her New Jersey home, TMZ has learned.

The former 'GMA Weekend' co-anchor is listing her Montclair mansion for $3.2 million shortly after announcing her abrupt exit from the morning show.

The 6-bed, 6-bath home may be across the Hudson ... but it's still got a stellar view of the NYC skyline.

The impressive estate's got a gorgeous chef's kitchen, a large living room and a fully functional home gym.

Janai's parting with the just weeks after her abrupt exit from 'GMA' ... which happened suddenly last month when her contract reportedly wasn't renewed.

Play video content Video: Janai Norman Sells Home After Abrupt Exit From GMA X/@janai

She shared a short sendoff on social media, saying ... "I hoped that we’d have more time, and it’s been hard on me that our time was cut short."