Janai Norman Is Selling Her New Jersey Home After Abrupt Exit From 'GMA'
Janai Norman Lists Home After Sudden 'GMA' Exit
Janai Norman is saying goodbye to "Good Morning America" ... and her New Jersey home, TMZ has learned.
The former 'GMA Weekend' co-anchor is listing her Montclair mansion for $3.2 million shortly after announcing her abrupt exit from the morning show.
The 6-bed, 6-bath home may be across the Hudson ... but it's still got a stellar view of the NYC skyline.
The impressive estate's got a gorgeous chef's kitchen, a large living room and a fully functional home gym.
Janai's parting with the just weeks after her abrupt exit from 'GMA' ... which happened suddenly last month when her contract reportedly wasn't renewed.
She shared a short sendoff on social media, saying ... "I hoped that we’d have more time, and it’s been hard on me that our time was cut short."
Janai is heartbroken that she didn't get the chance to say goodbye ... but she says the silver lining is that now her weekends are free to spend with her kids.