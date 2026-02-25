Streamer Adin Ross Officially Closes on Iconic 'Breaking Bad' Home

Adin Ross has officially locked down the iconic "Breaking Bad" house ... dropping $1.3M to win the full-blown bidding war, TMZ has learned.

The 4-bedroom, 1-bath Albuquerque, NM property had been sitting on the market for more than a year with a $4M asking price -- until the owners took it off the market.

They hired a new realtor, Alicia Feil of Keller Williams Realty, who relisted it for $400k earlier this month.

As we first told you, the streamer came won the bidding war after the homeowners received around 20 legit offers for the TV-famous spot.

For seller Joanne Padilla, it’s likely a sigh of relief. She previously told us she floated the idea of turning the place into a museum to cash in on the fandom -- but zoning laws in the residential neighborhood reportedly shut that down.