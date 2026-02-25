Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Streamer Adin Ross Officially Closes on Iconic 'Breaking Bad' Home

Streamer Adin Ross The 'Breaking Bad' Home Is Officially Mine!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
'Breaking Bad' House Listed For $400k
Launch Gallery
$old! Launch Gallery
Getty/MediaKingsman Composite

Adin Ross has officially locked down the iconic "Breaking Bad" house ... dropping $1.3M to win the full-blown bidding war, TMZ has learned.

The 4-bedroom, 1-bath Albuquerque, NM property had been sitting on the market for more than a year with a $4M asking price -- until the owners took it off the market.

0203-Breaking-Bad-House-SUB-1
MediaKingsmen

They hired a new realtor, Alicia Feil of Keller Williams Realty, who relisted it for $400k earlier this month.

As we first told you, the streamer came won the bidding war after the homeowners received around 20 legit offers for the TV-famous spot.

Launch Gallery
'Breaking Bad' Finale Party Launch Gallery

For seller Joanne Padilla, it’s likely a sigh of relief. She previously told us she floated the idea of turning the place into a museum to cash in on the fandom -- but zoning laws in the residential neighborhood reportedly shut that down.

Michael Jackson-HULU-INLINE

No problem for Adin ... He’s already said he wants to remake the home into a 1-to-1 replica of Walter White’s pad -- the exteriors of the house were used for the show, but the interiors were shot on a separate sound stage -- and now that he’s got the keys, it’s his empire to build.

Related articles