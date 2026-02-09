Streamer Adin Ross Makes Offer in Bidding War for 'Breaking Bad' House

After the price of the "Breaking Bad" house was knocked from $4 million all the way down to $400,000, a battle for the property is blowing up … and streamer Adin Ross is right in the mix.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ … Adin's team reached out last week to make an offer for the house ... we're told the owners have received about 20 legitimate offers so far, and now they're dealing with an actual bidding war.

After last week's price drop, we're told the potential tag has gone back up to well over a million bucks.

We're told Adin's bid is far from a done deal … despite what he said on his stream over the weekend.

Adin Ross reveals he bought the iconic Breaking Bad house after winning the bid



"I won the bid… I'm deadass gonna remake it exactly like Breaking Bad. My dad was hyped."

We're told the owners are going to decide within the next 24 hours … and the property will close by the end of the month.

This is all terrific news for Joanne Padilla, who has been trying to offload the 4-bed, 1-bath property for over a year.

Last August, Joanne told us she thought the New Mexico house could be turned into a museum, which could fetch a pretty penny, but the thing is ... the house is in a residential neighborhood and zoning laws reportedly do not allow for that kind of business.

That's all good with Adin, though! He's said he wants to make the property a 1-to-1 replica of Walter White's home. While the exteriors of the house were used on the show, the interiors were shot on a sound stage, so he'd have to make the inside completely different to match it.