Drake & Adin Ross Sharing Funeral Bill for French Streamer Jean Pormanove

Drake & Adin Ross Covering Funeral Services For French Streamer Jean Pormanove

By TMZ Staff
Getty / Instagram @jeanpormanove Composite

A French streamer known for extreme content died earlier this week and now his funeral services are being funded by two very famous people ... Drake and Adin Ross!!!

On Tuesday, Adin vowed to avenge the death of 46-year-old internet personality Jean Pormanove, if his demise turns out to be foul play, after he died in his sleep Monday.

Adin announced he'd convened with Drake, and they'll be paying for Jean's funeral services. The two have paired up for fun charity streams in the past, so the move is par for the course.

Instagram / @jeanpormanove

The internet personality -- whose real name was Raphaël Graven -- was in the middle of a 10-day streaming marathon that seemed a lot like torture ... yet according to French publication Le Parisien, the city of Nice's prosecutor's office didn't suspect anything suspicious from Jean's death, pending the autopsy.

Pormanove racked up over 500K followers in his lifetime ... apparently, people enjoyed his gruesome videos. RIP

