Drake & Adin Ross Sharing Funeral Bill for French Streamer Jean Pormanove

A French streamer known for extreme content died earlier this week and now his funeral services are being funded by two very famous people ... Drake and Adin Ross!!!

On Tuesday, Adin vowed to avenge the death of 46-year-old internet personality Jean Pormanove, if his demise turns out to be foul play, after he died in his sleep Monday.

This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was apart of this deserves to face severe consequences. I just spoke with drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs , this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family ❤️ 🙏 https://t.co/xyAAmRlU6S — AR15THEDEMON (@AR15thed3mon) August 19, 2025 @AR15thed3mon

Adin announced he'd convened with Drake, and they'll be paying for Jean's funeral services. The two have paired up for fun charity streams in the past, so the move is par for the course.

The internet personality -- whose real name was Raphaël Graven -- was in the middle of a 10-day streaming marathon that seemed a lot like torture ... yet according to French publication Le Parisien, the city of Nice's prosecutor's office didn't suspect anything suspicious from Jean's death, pending the autopsy.

“Tu vas le tuer, arrête, lâche ! J’arrive plus à respirer… rends-moi mes lunettes !”

Ces mots glaçants, prononcés en direct, résonnent encore.



Pendant quatre longues années, Raphaël Graven alias JeanBarette ou Jean Pormanove a été la cible d’un acharnement inhumain.… pic.twitter.com/HkrSK2XYw0 — 𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐎 ! (@henrico292) August 19, 2025 @henrico292