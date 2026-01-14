Kendra Wilkinson Talks Transition From 'Girls Next Door' To Real Estate

Play video content TMZ.com

Kendra Wilkinson is a long way from her days at the Playboy Mansion ... because now she's a realtor.

We got the former "Girls Next Door" star at the Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Cover Party and our photog asked her about her transition from Playboy and reality TV to real estate.

Kendra says she's still got a lot of baggage from her days in Hollywood and that is playing a role in her new life as a celeb realtor ... but she's got no other choice than to make deals to feed her family as a single mother.

It's interesting, Kendra says lots of people aren't chomping at the bit to hire a famous realtor ... telling us she has to dim her light in this new field.

Kendra says celebrity status works for some of the big guys -- like Jason Oppenheim -- but she hasn't found it to be a plus for her.