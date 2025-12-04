'Selling Sunset' Chelsea Lazkani's Ex-Husband Jeff Says They Split Pre-Cheating Allegations

Chelsea Lazkani’s ex, Jeff Lazkani, has hit his breaking point -- telling TMZ he’s done taking heat after two years of nonstop hate, swearing he and Chelsea were long separated way before those "Selling Sunset" cheating rumors started flying.

Jeff tells TMZ that S8 of the Netflix hit was built on a shaky foundation -- a random text from a total stranger claiming he made out with another woman at a hotel back in Dec 2023 -- a storyline he says turned him into a villain.

Jeff categorically denies the whole storyline ... telling us both he and Chelsea tried to make their marriage work, but their love story eventually ran its course.

He says there's absolutely no bad blood, and they’ll always be tied through their two kids, who they share joint custody of, and he does provide financial support ... despite what was implied during the recent "Selling Sunset" reunion.

On top of that, Jeff says after two years of healing and getting his life back on track, he's seeing someone new, and he’s really happy.