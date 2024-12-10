Chelsea Lazkani to Be Declared Single Amid Divorce Deal With Ex

"Selling Sunset" star Chelsea Lazkani may be heading into the holidays a single woman ... if a judge signs off.

In new California court documents obtained by TMZ ... the real estate agent and her estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani, made it clear they were in agreement on being declared single by the court while they continue to work out their divorce settlement.

The estranged couple filed docs Monday and are set to appear before a judge later on Tuesday ... indicating they're one John Hancock away from putting their marriage behind them.

Though, as the docs note, they still have to divvy up their assets ... including property and financial investments.

As TMZ previously reported, Jeff previously asked the court in October to officially terminate his union with the Netflix personality ... noting the pair was struggling to agree on a settlement in the months after CL filed for divorce.

JL emphasized his desire to move on with his life ... saying he was fine settling issues regarding their children -- son Maddox and daughter Melia -- and their financial assets once the status of their marriage was decided upon.