'Selling Sunset' Chelsea Lazkani Thinks Bre Tiesi Wants To 'Kill' Her After Drama

"Selling Sunset" star Chelsea Lazkani thinks she might've gone overboard when it came to talking smack about newcomer Bre Tiesi and her relationship with Nick Cannon -- claiming she's now keeping her distance to stay alive!

ICYMI, Bre -- who shares a kid with Nick -- joined the Oppenheim Group for the hit reality series' latest season ... and Chelsea took an off-camera moment of Bre's directly to the screen, telling the other agents Bre was surprised and upset after discovering via news alert that Nick welcomed baby #9 with model LaNisha Cole.

Chelsea's now wishing she bit her tongue during filming, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I think she wants to kill me, and I want to stay alive for a very long time. So, you know, I just think I’ll keep my distance from her."

The real estate agent says it wasn't until she took a step back that she realized the harm she put on Bre -- adding, "This is a person with true feelings and you could hurt that person, because the difference between the online trolls and myself is I'm right in front of your face."

BTW, Bre clapped back at Chelsea after making her private moment public ... saying her costar was simply digging for a storyline, and nothing more.