Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized After Suffering Severe Panic Attack

Kendra Wilkinson is currently hospitalized and getting some much-needed medical help after suffering a panic attack ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the former "Girls Next Door" star tells TMZ Kendra had recently become overwhelmed in balancing her life, 2 kids and her job in real estate and it all became too much to handle.

We're told Kendra didn't sleep Tuesday night and decided Wednesday she needed to go to an L.A.-area hospital for medical treatment after suffering a panic attack.

One person tells us Kendra was desperate for help when she entered the emergency room, pleading for someone to get her to a doctor.

Kendra's rep says her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, is currently with her at the hospital while she rests and doctors attend to her situation.

Kendra, who had a massive run of success on reality TV, including her own show "Kendra on Top," recently spoke to Melissa Gorga on her podcast about the end of her TV career.