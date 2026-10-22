Play video content Video: Christy Carlson Romano Says Hilary Duff Was Not a 'Normal' Child Actor CHEERS! With Avery Woods

Christy Carlson Romano doesn't believe her "Cadet Kelly" co-star Hilary Duff was a "normal" child actor ... and she says it all has to do with Hilary's background.

Christy chatted with Avery Woods on her "Cheers With Avery" podcast ... and opened up about how she believes she and Hilary had totally different experiences with fame and fortune growing up.

Christy says ... "I don't think that Hilary Duff is that normal. I think she came from a really wealthy family, and she had a lot of support coming out the gate."

The "Even Stevens" star says child actors who are the breadwinners in their middle-class or lower-middle-class families are at a disadvantage ... and often have to deal with an "extra layer of stress" because the stakes are high.

Christy says of Hilary, "She was able to do the right things and listen to her mom, and I think her mom probably saved their money and re-invested in it because they came from money."

She adds ... "You have to have all the bills paid, and you have to be the one paying them, and you have to keep that afloat."

For her part, Hilary has previously acknowledged on "Who Do You Think You Are?" that her dad was "born into money," and her mom "grew up super poor."