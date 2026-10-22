'Shazam!' Star Michael Gray Dead at 75

Michael Gray -- famous for playing Billy Batson on "Shazam!" in the 70s -- is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

His publicist tells TMZ that the actor died on October 16 in Palm Desert, CA.

We're told he died of natural causes ... his publicist says Gray's health had failed him.

In the "Shazam!" series, his character would say the signature catchphrase to turn into Captain Marvel and save the day.

Throughout his career, Michael worked on several TV shows, including "The Little People," "Dynasty" and "The Flying Nun."

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Michael also played Marcia's boyfriend, Jeff, on "The Brady Bunch," did some voice acting and even made a cameo appearance in the 2023 film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

He was 75.