Tom Skerritt, 'Top Gun' and 'Alien' Star, Dead at 93

Tom Skerritt, the veteran actor best known for his roles in "Top Gun," "Alien" and "Picket Fences," has died.

The Emmy-winning star died Wednesday of natural causes, his family confirmed.

"We are heartbroken by his loss," his family said, remembering him for his humor, wisdom and generosity.

The family added ... "While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought into our lives. He cared deeply about imagination, creativity, storytelling, service, veterans, the natural world and helping others find and share their own voices."

Skerritt's Hollywood career spanned six decades ... kicking into high gear with his breakout role in the 1970 war comedy "M*A*S*H."

He went on to play Captain Dallas in the 1979 sci-fi classic "Alien" and Tom Cruise's no-nonsense instructor Viper in 1986's "Top Gun."

On the small screen, Skerritt starred as Sheriff Jimmy Brock on "Picket Fences" ... winning an Emmy for the role in 1993.

His other credits include "Steel Magnolias," "A River Runs Through It," "Cheers" and "Ted."

The last time we got Skerritt out was back in 2009 at LAX when we discussed his illustrious career ... and asked if there would ever be a sequel to "Top Gun."

Before Hollywood came calling, the Detroit native served in the U.S. Air Force ... later becoming an advocate for veterans.

He was 93.