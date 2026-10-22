'McBee Dynasty' Star Steve McBee Sr. Agrees to $7 Million Settlement with Federal Government
'McBee Dynasty' Steve McBee Sr. Agrees to $7.1M Settlement With Feds ... In Crop Insurance Case
Steve McBee Sr. is out of prison, and now it's time to pay the piper ... because the federal government says he agreed to pay a hefty sum as part of his plea deal ... and they're coming to collect.
Uncle Sam filed legal documents breaking down the settlement on Thursday ... stating McBee must pay a forfeiture money judgment of $3,158,923 -- and full restitution to the United States Department of Agriculture for $4,022,124.
That's over $7.1 million ... and the feds say they've reviewed some properties he will be looking to sell to cover what he owes.
He also has to pay $300K within fourteen days of the effective date of the settlement.
As we reported ... Steve was released from prison last month after serving nearly a full year behind bars. He pled guilty to one count of making a false statement in connection with crop insurance.
His early release was made possible in part by his participation in a program that reduced the amount of time he had to spend in prison. He is expected to spend several months under home confinement.
Crime doesn't pay ... clearly, it costs a ton!