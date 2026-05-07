Steven McBee Jr.'s Ex-Allie Eklund Says She Has No Plans to Speak to Him Again

I'll Never Speak to Him ... Ever Again!!!

Allie Eklund is drawing a firm boundary after her split from Steven McBee Jr. ... telling TMZ she has no plans to speak to him again.

We caught up with Allie outside Craig's in West Hollywood Wednesday night, and she doubled down on that stance, making it clear she's not looking to reconnect ... while admitting she's had better days.

The influencer tells us she actually tried to get Steven -- who starred on "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys" --- professional help a while back, but says he declined at the time. Still, she's glad he's now seeking help following his recent stay at a trauma retreat.

As for her own recovery, Allie says she's been leaning on her support system ... friends and family to get through the breakup.

She's also keeping a sense of humor about it all ... joking she might need three martinis to get through dinner.

The couple's whirlwind relationship began in late 2025 and got serious quickly, with engagement talks on the table. But things unraveled in April after Steven publicly accused Allie of cheating during Stagecoach ... something she strongly denies. It ultimately sparked a very public breakup.

Steven recently entered a six-day trauma retreat, saying he wanted to "break the cycle," take accountability and work on himself after expressing embarrassment over his actions.