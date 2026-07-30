'McBee Dynasty' Star Allie Eklund Spotted With 'Southern Charm' Star Austen Kroll

Allie Eklund might be moving on from Steven McBee Jr. with another Bravo star ... TMZ has a photo of her with "Southern Charm" bachelor Austen Kroll.

We obtained a snap of the "McBee Dynasty" star grabbing a bite with Austen on Saturday at Perla's in Austin, Texas ... and folks who were there tell us the two spent more than an hour at the seafood restaurant, where they were seen smiling, laughing and locked in deep conversation throughout the meal.

Our witnesses say the pair appeared comfortable together ... though there was no obvious PDA.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... the two, who met at BravoCon in 2025, were not on a date, but were catching up over lunch while Austen was visiting town.

The outing comes months after Allie's messy split from Steven, which erupted publicly after he accused her of cheating during Stagecoach.

Allie denied the allegation and shared several derogatory messages Steven allegedly sent her.

Steven later apologized for his language and said he was taking accountability for how he handled the breakup.