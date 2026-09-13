'McBee Dynasty' Star Steve McBee Sr. Released From Prison, Shares Heartfelt Reunion Post

Steve McBee Sr. is back home and back with his family after spending months behind bars ... and the 'McBee Dynasty' patriarch is making it clear he’s appreciating the little things.

Steve shared his first public message following his release Saturday, posting a video from his return to the family farm in Gallatin, Missouri. The reality star expressed gratitude for being home and for the blessings in his life.

His return has been an emotional one for the McBee family. Steve’s son, Steven McBee Jr., celebrated his dad’s release online, while another son, Cole McBee, shared a photo of Steve meeting his newest granddaughter, Tate, who was born while he was incarcerated.

Steve’s freedom comes after he served less than a year of a two-year federal prison sentence. He began his sentence in December 2025 at a federal prison camp in South Dakota after pleading guilty to a federal crop insurance fraud scheme.

According to court records, Steve admitted to a scheme involving millions of dollars in crop insurance benefits. He was ultimately ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution and forfeit more than $3 million to the government.

Steve could have faced a much longer sentence, but the judge ultimately sentenced him to 24 months behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release.

His early release was made possible in part by his participation in a program that reduced the amount of time he had to spend in prison. He is expected to spend several months under home confinement.

Steve's legal troubles have been a major storyline on Bravo's "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys," with cameras documenting the impact his incarceration had on his family and their Missouri farming operation.

Before reporting to prison, Steve characterized the experience as something of a “sabbatical” and maintained that he accepted responsibility for his actions.

As we previously reported, according to court docs obtained by TMZ, a federal judge denied Steve’s effort to get the civil suit brought by the U.S. government against him tossed out of court -- Steve claimed the government had no case.