Kate Gosselin's Former Housekeeper Claims She Saw Son Collin Being Abused

I Saw Her Abusing Collin, And I Reported Her!!!

Kate Gosselin is facing new abuse allegations ... this time from a former housekeeper who claims she witnessed the reality star mistreating her son, Collin Gosselin.

Ashley, who worked as a housekeeper and fill-in nanny for Kate in 2013, told PEOPLE she witnessed Kate repeatedly grab Collin and treat him differently from his seven siblings.

"She 110 percent abused Collin," Ashley claimed. "It's hard to almost put into words the specific hate that she had towards Colin. You could just feel it."

Ashley claims Kate frequently pulled Collin out of his chair in the kitchen and maintained an extremely strict household, where toys were never left out, and the children were limited to one or two school outfits per week to avoid excessive laundry.

She also recalled discovering a large red plastic spoon in a drawer, claiming one of the children told her it was what their mother used when she got angry.

"That red spoon has haunted me for a long time," Ashley said.

Ashley says she left the job after six months and reported Kate to Berks County Children and Youth Services over concerns about the children's treatment.

She claims she wasn't the only person who reported Kate and is speaking out now to support Collin, who detailed his own allegations of physical and emotional abuse in his recently released memoir, "In the Shadow of Eight."

"I am so incredibly proud of Collin and hope he feels validated," Ashley told PEOPLE.

In 2024, Kate's attorney Richard Puleo told The Sun he didn't believe Kate had done anything to intentionally harm Collin, saying she acted to protect herself and her family.