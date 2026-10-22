Jon Gosselin Says He Wants Ex-Wife Kate Criminally Charged Over Collin's Abuse Claims

Jon Gosselin is saying that he wants his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, to be criminally charged ... after their son, Collin Gosselin, claimed Kate abused him when he was growing up.

Jon mentioned potential criminal charges when reacting to Kate's suggestion that Collin's claims were somehow influenced by a mental illness.

He told Entertainment Tonight ... "She needs to stop. He is not mentally ill. I would definitely have grounds to sue Kate for defamation and libel. I don't even think it's suing. I think it's just criminal charges. So, that's up to the state."

As we reported ... Collin previously fired back at Kate after she claimed he was suffering from a mental illness.

Play video content Video: Collin Gosselin Fires Back After Mom Kate Implies He's Struggling with Mental Illness TMZ.com

Collin told us last week that he had passed several psych evaluations ... and said that Kate is the one who should be evaluated.

As for his abuse allegations ... well, they're pretty horrific.

Play video content Video: Collin Gosselin Accuses Mom Kate of Abuse On Purpose with Jay Shetty

He claims Kate zip-tied both his hands and feet ... and kept him locked up in a room, among other accusations.

Jon went on to say in his ET interview ... "Let's put the shoe on the other foot. What if I did these so-called things? Where would I be sitting right now? I'd be sitting in a jumpsuit and we would be doing a live feed."