Play video content Video: Jon Gosselin Wants Ex-Wife Kate to Tell the Truth About Collin Amid Abuse Claims TMZ.com

Jon Gosselin wants his ex-wife to tell the truth about everything that went down ... after their son claimed his mother abused him.

We got Jon and Collin Gosselin in NYC Thursday, and the TLC patriarch tells us he just wants Kate to be honest.

Jon has an upcoming Netflix doc, which he says is his chance to tell his truth ... and he wants Kate to do the same.

Play video content 10/14/26 Video: Collin Gosselin Fires Back After Mom Kate Implies He's Struggling with Mental Illness TMZ.com

Meanwhile, Collin's hoping to get his siblings on his side, asking them to do their own research and letting them know he has receipts that he says show their mom stole from them.

The famous family's feud has been making headlines after Collin claimed Kate abused him when he was a child.

Kate brushed off the accusations, alleging that Collin isn't mentally well ... but Jon's had his son's back.

Play video content Video: Collin Gosselin Accuses Mom Kate of Abuse On Purpose with Jay Shetty