Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jon Gosselin Wants Ex-Wife Kate to Tell the Truth About Collin Amid Abuse Claims

Jon Gosselin Tell The Truth, Kate!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
102226 collin gosselin jon gosselin kal
TIME TO COME CLEAN
Video: Jon Gosselin Wants Ex-Wife Kate to Tell the Truth About Collin Amid Abuse Claims
TMZ.com

Jon Gosselin wants his ex-wife to tell the truth about everything that went down ... after their son claimed his mother abused him.

We got Jon and Collin Gosselin in NYC Thursday, and the TLC patriarch tells us he just wants Kate to be honest.

Jon has an upcoming Netflix doc, which he says is his chance to tell his truth ... and he wants Kate to do the same.

101526 collin gosselin KAL 10/14/26
FAMILY FEUD
Video: Collin Gosselin Fires Back After Mom Kate Implies He's Struggling with Mental Illness
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, Collin's hoping to get his siblings on his side, asking them to do their own research and letting them know he has receipts that he says show their mom stole from them.

The famous family's feud has been making headlines after Collin claimed Kate abused him when he was a child.

Jeffrey Epstein INLINE Youtube

Kate brushed off the accusations, alleging that Collin isn't mentally well ... but Jon's had his son's back.

101226_collin_gosselin_KAL
PAINFUL PAST REVEALED
Video: Collin Gosselin Accuses Mom Kate of Abuse
On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Jon recently told Entertainment Tonight that he wants his ex criminally charged.

Related articles