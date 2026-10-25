Ciara Hot Shots to Slay Her 41st Birthday!

Ciara just turned 41 ... and we swear this sexy singer only levels up every year! Just look at her!

Russell Wilson is one lucky guy ... and to remind him just how fortunate he is, we thought we'd celebrate Ciara with some sexy snaps.

Come on ... check out her killer curves in this black lace. The birthday girl's got some serious goodies, if you ask us.

And a stunning selfie like this one always deserves some flowers ... especially since Ciara blessed us by showing off her assets.