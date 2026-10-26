Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Sparks Outrage After Asking AI For Answers on Her Kids

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has triggered outrage online after she used AI to come up with three bullet points to describe her daughter.

During a recent interview with a New York Times reporter, Mayer discussed her new app, Dazzle AI, a personal AI assistant for phones.

During their conversation, Mayer tried to explain how the app worked by pointing to a 2025 incident involving a homework assignment a teacher gave her nine-year-old daughter.

Mayer said the teacher asked for three descriptive words that showed how special her daughter was, but Mayer drew a complete blank.

So, Mayer said, she turned to Dazzle for the answers, and the AI assistant characterized her daughter as "empathetic," "creative," and an "animal lover."

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People on social media roasted her for using AI instead of answering herself.

One person on X wrote, "This woman has spent next to no time with her kid. My god."

Another wrote, "If you can't think of 3 good things about your kid, you shouldn't be a parent."

A third person said ... "I hope this is an exaggeration to make for an interesting click-baity article."