Great-Grandmother Joins OnlyFans To Secure Retirement Plan

A 72-year-old great-grandmother of 8 has revealed the "great retirement" plan she cooked up with her husband ... filming adult content.

DD White says what started off as making content for fun with her husband has turned into the ultimate post-career hustle ... and she has now launched her own OnlyFans.

Apparently, DD and her Italian husband -- whom she met in a spicy meet-cute at Ladies Night on the floor of a disco -- were swingers early in their now 40-year marriage.

As they raised their blended family ... they put their swinging days behind them before picking it back up once her kids and grandkids were adults.

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After hanging up her hat and retiring as a co-founder of a manufacturing company ... DD apparently started hanging up her other clothing for some adult content.

As they got back into the swing of things ... she and her husband started sharing some sultry senior moments ... by filming and posting content on various swinger sites.

After men kept begging to meet DD, she says the couple started her own adult site and profile.

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DD -- who boasts nearly 35K Instagram followers -- has also been nominated for 4 AVN Awards.