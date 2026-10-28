Heidi Fleiss' Showdown With Nevada Officials Erupts Over Prized Parrots

Former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss is fighting Nevada officials in court over her precious parrots ... TMZ has learned.

Heidi filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, slamming government officials with Clark County Animal Protection Services.

Per the docs, Heidi was cited earlier this year for allowing the birds to roam free at her property after her neighbor called officials to complain about Heidi's animals.

The neighbor said Heidi's parrots were perching on the telephone wires outside her bedroom window and "squawking" before 6 AM. The docs say Animal Protection Services officials were called out several times over the issues.

At a hearing, Heidi said the law was wrong and argued that her birds should be allowed to fly. She asked the court to throw out the $500 in fines she received.

In its papers, the government admitted it was "true that birds fly and they are probably happier and healthier when they fly free.”

Play video content Video: Heidi Fleiss Defends Her Birds After Neighbor Calls Authorities Courtesy of Heidi Fleiss

That said, the government claims the birds are not really free and have actually been captured, removed from their native environments, and collected as pets for Heidi.