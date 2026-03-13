Heidi Fleiss Defends Her Birds in Dispute With Neighbor After Authorities Called

Heidi Fleiss is speaking out after her neighbor called the police and animal control on her two parrots ... telling TMZ she plans to speak to her neighbor later today.

The former "Hollywood Madam" and animal lover tells TMZ she bought her Nevada home for her two parrots, Gin and Juice.

Heidi’s neighbor Shauna Cordova told local news and local law enforcement that Heidi’s birds are loud in the mornings and roam the area.

Play video content Courtesy of Heidi Fleiss

“It has woken me up,” Shauna said. “Nobody likes to get woke up. So when you get woke up, it puts you in a bad mood. You’re like, what in the heck is going on?”

Heidi tells TMZ ... “She hates me. Who the f*** calls the news because [parrots] are waking you up?”

Heidi says ... “She’s causing a problem sending law enforcement. It’s a bummer. I bought this house for the birds, spent almost a million dollars.”

Heidi says when she moved in, she went over to Shauna and gave her a nice note, along with some chocolate oranges.

She tells TMZ she doesn't believe she's breaking any laws with her birds. Heidi said her macaws don’t have the ability to soar, but they do go outside.

Heidi says, "They do whatever they want. They shouldn’t be sequestered in a cage because they make noise." She says the way people are reacting is "old thinking.”

Heidi tells TMZ she has no plans of moving, and she's even bringing more parrots to the property today. She shared a video of the two new macaws she says she's bringing to her home today, named Roscoe and Charlie.

She says she wasn’t sure what to do exactly about her neighbor ... but plans on going to talk to her later today.