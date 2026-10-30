Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels Involved in Car Crash With Garbage Truck in Los Angeles

Run-DMC rapper Darryl McDaniels was involved in a car crash featuring a garbage truck and an SUV he was riding in ... TMZ has learned.

The collision went down on the 105 Freeway in Los Angeles' West Athens neighborhood ... with footage of the crash shared on the Citizen App.

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California Highway Patrol tells TMZ … the emergency call came in at 11:43 AM ... for a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and garbage truck.

Sources tell us Darryl was a passenger and was not behind the wheel.

CHP adds that the scene is now cleared ... and that there is no further information to provide at this time.

After the crash, a Citizen App user recorded the SUV that the rapper was traveling in and the garbage truck in one of the highway's lanes ... with the front of the SUV pointing the opposite direction of traffic.

In the user's clip ... shattered glass can be seen inside the SUV, as two of the garbage truck operators survey the scene.

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In another section of the user's video ... the right side of the SUV can be seen completely totaled.

According to the Citizen App ... Darryl spoke with members of the LAFD who arrived on the scene.

At one point ... the rapper smiled at the person recording the footage. Sources tell us that he and everyone else in the vehicle are completely fine.