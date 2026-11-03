Babes in Bed ... Sleep In an Extra Hour and Wake Up to These Hotties
Sexy Stars In Bed Bed, Babes and Beyond!
Published
Times are changing ... literally!
The clocks went back over the weekend, which means we've got 60 extra minutes to spend between the sheets ... and what better way to celebrate than with a gallery of sexy stars bringin' the heat from the comfort of their beds?!?
See all the photos ... babes like Stella Hudgens, La Demi, and Kylie Jenner are giving a whole new meaning to beauty sleep!!!