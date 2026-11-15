Fight Off the Sunday Scaries with These Famous Matcha Lovers

Stars, they're just like us ... they freaking love their matcha! And even though pumpkin spice is all the rage this time of year, matcha is always makin' big moves here in Hollywood!

Check out Georgia Hassarati and Romee Strijd ... who prove that no fit is complete without a pair of shades and a matcha in hand.

And Emma Chamberlain is living proof that all the cool girls love sippin' on a matcha while they're riding in style!