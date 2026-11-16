Bruce Springsteen Fan Club Shuts Down Because of Fights Over Politics

Bruce Springsteen may sing about the USA, but his fans apparently can't talk about it civilly anymore ... ending a decade-old fan club amid rising political disagreements.

Here's the deal ... the "Spring-Nuts" was a fan club fully dedicated to The Boss ... and it was founded back in 2015 with simple rules -- no infighting and no drama.

However, it seems their favorite rock star's own rhetoric blew up the group ... because as he's become more vocally political onstage, there was apparently so much fighting among group members that the Facebook group has now been shut down.

Julie and Howie Chaz -- the two people who founded the group -- told the Asbury Park Press Bruce's outspoken political stances created a difficult balancing act ... one that ultimately led to the group dissolving.

The straw that broke the camel's back, according to Howie ... Bruce's full-throated support for Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, which some fans -- especially Jewish fans -- were incensed about.