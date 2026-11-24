Play video content Video: Carolina Panthers Dish Out Thanksgiving Dinner to 1,200 Fans Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers didn't just talk about giving back this Thanksgiving ... they went ham on the holiday, turkey style!

Bryce Young, Xavier Legette, Darren Waller, Chuba Hubbard, and dozens of other Panthers players, as well as owner David Tepper, linked up at Topgolf in Charlotte for a huge "Teammates & Turkeys" event.

They fed a full Turkey Day dinner to more than 1,200 people, including hundreds of local kids, who chowed down.

In addition to the delicious food -- served up by the players -- fans got to hit golf balls, play games, listen to music, and hang out with the team.

The Panthers cheerleaders, the TopCats, and their PurrCussion Drumline also joined the celebration ... and by all accounts, everyone had a blast at The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation-thrown shindig.

And, the gravy on top ... the Tepper family sent every family home with food, including a turkey breast, so they could enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.