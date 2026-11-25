Tony Romo is turning his uncanny gift for seeing things before they happen into equity in an uber valuable company ... the NFL star turned analyst has landed a new job with Jake Paul's Betr!

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The former Cowboys quarterback was just named the company's first Chief Predictions Officer. Romo will become one of the faces of the brand, appearing in original content, and pumping out predictions across the platform.

For the work, Tony will own a piece of Betr, becoming an equity partner in the company which is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Of course, Tony was known for his innate ability to see the future ... often predicting plays before the ball was even snapped.

Betr's co-founder, Joey Levy, believes that makes him the perfect partner.

"Tony Romo has built an extraordinary reputation around something that sits at the very heart of our business: predictions. His ability to see what's coming before anyone else has made him one of the most compelling personalities in sports, and we see a tremendous opportunity to bring that talent and personality to our growing ecosystem."

It's Romo's first gig since parting ways with CBS after pleading no contest in his drunk driving case earlier this year ... ending his nine year run with the network.

Tony is clearly ready to get back to work.

"I'm looking forward to having some fun, making predictions and being part of where this company is headed. And I've got a pretty good feeling about what's coming next."