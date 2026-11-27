Black Friday Babes: Sexy Stars Rock Their Hottest Black Bikinis
Black Friday Babes Sexy Stars Rock Their Hottest Black Bikinis!
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These famous beauties are giving Black Friday a whole new meaning!
Andreina Santos, Hannah Palmer and Bebe Rexha are cashing in with high cut strings, cheeky thongs, and barely-there bikinis ... consider this your Black Friday doorbuster deal!
And of course we gotta shout out our girl, Sexy Stella Hudgens -- who makes every black bikini look like a million bucs!
Keep those eyes peeled -- you don't wanna miss out on these smoking-hot deals ... no coupon code required!