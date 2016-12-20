Adam West I Can Make a Bang! Clank! Kapow! Off My Batman-Inspired Art

Turns out ex-Batman Adam West has very abstract interpretations of his old archenemies ... and he could bring in more than $70k for 'em.

88-year-old Adam's taken up painting and his "Criminals on Canvas" exhibit is opening at the Gilman Contemporary studio this week in Ketchum, Idaho.

It includes 11 canvases, some depicting classic Batman characters -- Alfred, the Penguin and Riddler -- and not so classic ... Batdog. The standout piece has gotta be the "Joker Evening Makeup," which will set someone back $7,000. Total cost for all the pieces would top 70 grand.

Adam lives near the studio, and we're told he plans to be there for Wednesday night's opening. This artist thing ... just might work, Batman!